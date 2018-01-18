2019: Presidency reacts to report of Buhari not sure of seeking re-election
The Presidency on Thursday reacted to reports that President Muhammadu Buhari allegedly said he does not know whether he will seek re-election in 2019. Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Ahmad Bashir, while sharing the report by Reuters via his Twitter handle described it as “fake news.” Reuters had reported that the president made the […]
