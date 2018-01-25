2019 presidency: Sule Lamido visits Governor Okowa

Ahead of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria, former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido on Thursday visited the Delta State Governor, Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa over his presidential ambition. Lamido said the nation deserved to grow and develop. Lamido who was on a consultative visit to Governor Okowa at the Government House in Asaba […]

