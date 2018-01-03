2019 presidency: Tinubu reportedly gives Buhari condition

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ahmed Bolaji Tinubu, has told President Muhammadu Buhari that the condition for supporting him (Buhari) ahead 2019 general elections would be renegotiated, ThisDay reports. The paper reports that Tinubu told Buhari that him and his loyalists in the South-west were ready to back Buhari’s re-election bid, […]

2019 presidency: Tinubu reportedly gives Buhari condition

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

