 2019 Presidency: What Buhari’s Return To Power Will Do To Nigerians – Junaid Muhammed Warn | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019 Presidency: What Buhari’s Return To Power Will Do To Nigerians – Junaid Muhammed Warn

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Politics, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

In exclusively chat with The Independent, Nigeria’s Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, warned President Muhammadu Buhari not to contemplate seeking re-election in 2019, saying Nigerians are already divided under the present government and the situation will be further worsened if Buhari continues beyond 2019. The elder statesman also blasted governors of the All Progressives […]

The post 2019 Presidency: What Buhari’s Return To Power Will Do To Nigerians – Junaid Muhammed Warn appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.