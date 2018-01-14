 2019: Pro-Buhari radio programme in Kano stopped — Campaigner | Nigeria Today
2019: Pro-Buhari radio programme in Kano stopped — Campaigner

Posted on Jan 14, 2018

By AbdulSalam Muhammad
The Presidency has reportedly directed  government owned media in the North to halt materials that favoured  the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari

A scheduled two-hour programme of Radio Nigeria Kaduna titled, “Hanu Daya”, on which  Buhari’s  second term  campaigner, Alhaji Abdulmajid Danbilki Commanda, was scheduled to feature was allegedly cancelled by the management.

The Buhari  campaigner  claimed to have also received a shocker from the management of the Kano based Pyramid Radio when he said  he was told  a  similar programme had  been halted.

Danbilki told  reporters in Kano he was barred from featuring in the  Federal Radio Kaduna  program  allegedly by a  Director  who he quoted as saying he was  acting on  orders from above.

Abdulmajid explained that while trying to feature  in both  radio  stations, he was told by the management that they received a  message from the Presidency that he should be barred.

But in a  reaction, the Zonal Director of the Federal Radio, Kaduna, Buhari Auwalu, said it was not true that the FRCN had banned  Buhari’s 2019 campaign.

“It  is a blatant lie that we are acting on any directive  from the Presidency, because I don’t deal with the Presidency directly, neither do I receive  orders from them”.

Auwalu said: “What happened is that Abdulmajid Danbilki Commanda was due to feature in  “Hanu Da Yawa”  and we told him on arrival that he should postpone it for a week so that we sort out some issues of ethics with the NBC and also deal with some problems that had to do with INEC on electioneering campaign guidelines.”

The post 2019: Pro-Buhari radio programme in Kano stopped — Campaigner appeared first on Vanguard News.

