2019: Pro-Buhari radio programme in Kano stopped — Campaigner

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

The Presidency has reportedly directed government owned media in the North to halt materials that favoured the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari.

A scheduled two-hour programme of Radio Nigeria Kaduna titled, “Hanu Daya”, on which Buhari’s second term campaigner, Alhaji Abdulmajid Danbilki Commanda, was scheduled to feature was allegedly cancelled by the management.

The Buhari campaigner claimed to have also received a shocker from the management of the Kano based Pyramid Radio when he said he was told a similar programme had been halted.

Danbilki told reporters in Kano he was barred from featuring in the Federal Radio Kaduna program allegedly by a Director who he quoted as saying he was acting on orders from above.

Abdulmajid explained that while trying to feature in both radio stations, he was told by the management that they received a message from the Presidency that he should be barred.

But in a reaction, the Zonal Director of the Federal Radio, Kaduna, Buhari Auwalu, said it was not true that the FRCN had banned Buhari’s 2019 campaign.

“It is a blatant lie that we are acting on any directive from the Presidency, because I don’t deal with the Presidency directly, neither do I receive orders from them”.

Auwalu said: “What happened is that Abdulmajid Danbilki Commanda was due to feature in “Hanu Da Yawa” and we told him on arrival that he should postpone it for a week so that we sort out some issues of ethics with the NBC and also deal with some problems that had to do with INEC on electioneering campaign guidelines.”

The post 2019: Pro-Buhari radio programme in Kano stopped — Campaigner appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

