2019: Reps change election schedule; increase Presidential campaign expenditure limit to N5 billion

Posted on Jan 24, 2018

The House of Representatives on Tuesday amended the Electoral Act to change the order of 2019 general elections’ time table. This came barely a month after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released the time-table for the general elections. With the amendment, the National Assembly election is to hold first, followed by gubernatorial and state […]

