2019: South East will deliver bloc votes for Buhari – Nwagwu

Assurances of an outstanding victory this time from the South Eastern part of the country has been assured for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections.

Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, the special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on justice reform made the remarks over the weekend in Enugu, during a voter education programme organized in Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

According to Nwagwu, the timely intervention of the Buhari-led administration on the Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Port Harcourt Roads, had given a new lease of life to the people of the area of which they intend to remain appreciative.

“We want President Buhari to continue in 2019 and that is why we want to start early to work hard to mobilize our people and prepare their minds for the election ahead.

“South-East especially Enugu State must be sincere enough to appreciate the timely intervention of the Buhari-led administration on Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Port Harcourt Roads.

“These strategic roads were abysmally neglected by the past administrations for more than 15 years even with the retinue of officials and political appointees from South-East who served in those governments’’ the presidential aide said.

