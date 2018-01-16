2019: Top 3 PDP aspirants, Alli, Lanlehin, Makinde begin horse trading for Oyo soul

Ex-Chairman, Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Barrister Sharafadeen Alli; ex-Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on National Planning, Economic Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin and Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in 2015 elections, Engineer Oluwaseyi Makinde who are the top 3 governorship aspirants under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State for 2019 governorship elections […]

2019: Top 3 PDP aspirants, Alli, Lanlehin, Makinde begin horse trading for Oyo soul

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

