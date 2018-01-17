2019: Wamba Youths Endors Tanimu Salihu For Nasarawa Governor

The youths of Wamba LGA of Nasarawa have endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant Alhaji Tanimu Salihu as their candidate for Governor in the 2019 gubernatorial elections. In an interview with the Wamba Youth leader Hon. Yahaya Wamba , he stressed that the time had come for a young, vibrant candidate to lead the […]

The post 2019: Wamba Youths Endors Tanimu Salihu For Nasarawa Governor appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

