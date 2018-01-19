 2019: Why Atiku Is Nigeria’s Best Option – Igbo Group | Nigeria Today
2019: Why Atiku Is Nigeria’s Best Option – Igbo Group

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The Ebonyi State Chapter of the Atiku Presidential Mandate Network (APMAN) has named Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the right man to lead the nation out of the challenges facing it. The Ebonyi Coordinator of APMAN, Samuel Ngbede, made this known in a Friday interview with Vanguard in Abakaliki. He described the former Vice President as […]

