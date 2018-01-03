2019: Why Buhari Should Seek Re-election – Communication Minister

Communication Minister, Adebayo Shittu has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election at the expiration of his tenure in 2019. He added that ardent supporters of the president like himself would prevail on the president to seek re-election because he has performed creditably, even though the president has not signified interest. Speaking to State House…

The post 2019: Why Buhari Should Seek Re-election – Communication Minister appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

