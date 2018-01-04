2019: Why money will fail politicians – Fela Durotoye

Fela Durotoye, a motivational speaker and leadership coach, has warned politicians ahead of 2019 general election, saying money will fail in the next election. Featuring on Channels television, Durotoye said, “money will fail in 2019”. He predicated his reason on the fact that, “people are now smarter and they now know that when politicians offer […]

