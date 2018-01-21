2019: Why Tinubu must dump APC, Buhari now – Sule Lamido
Sule Lamido, former Jigawa State Governor, has called on a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, to dump the ruling party. Lamido, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential hopeful, hinged his call on the claims in some quarters that President Muhammadu Buhari was only integrating Tinubu due to the upcoming 2019 […]
