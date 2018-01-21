2019: Why Tinubu must dump APC, Buhari now – Sule Lamido

Sule Lamido, former Jigawa State Governor, has called on a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, to dump the ruling party. Lamido, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential hopeful, hinged his call on the claims in some quarters that President Muhammadu Buhari was only integrating Tinubu due to the upcoming 2019 […]

2019: Why Tinubu must dump APC, Buhari now – Sule Lamido

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

