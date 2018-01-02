 20,210 Babies Born In Nigeria On Jan. 1 – UNICEF | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

20,210 Babies Born In Nigeria On Jan. 1 – UNICEF

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria would have approximately 20,210 babies born into the country on the New Year’s day. This represents the third largest population of newborns in the world on Jan. 1, 2018, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said. UNICEF also said nearly 386,000 babies would be born worldwide on New Year’s Day, representing some 90 per cent […]

The post 20,210 Babies Born In Nigeria On Jan. 1 – UNICEF appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.