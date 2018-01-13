21 Year Old ‘Lucky Lottery Lad’ Wins $451m Jackpot

Shane Missler a 20-year-old from Port Richey, Florida has won an amazing $451m jackpot on Friday in what is the fourth largest mega millions jackpot ever. Shane Missler opted to receive the money in a lump-sum payment of $281,874,999, lottery officials said. “I’m only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety […]

The post 21 Year Old ‘Lucky Lottery Lad’ Wins $451m Jackpot appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

