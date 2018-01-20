26 Year Old Ed Sheeran Is Engaged (Photos)
Ed Sheeran is engaged to his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn. The Grammy-winning singer announced his engagement on Instagram this morning. Posting a photo of them both, he revealed they got engaged right before the new year. He said they are “very happy and in love” and that their “cats are chuffed as well”. Sheeran said last […]
The post 26 Year Old Ed Sheeran Is Engaged (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!