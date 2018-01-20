 26 Year Old Ed Sheeran Is Engaged (Photos) | Nigeria Today
26 Year Old Ed Sheeran Is Engaged (Photos)

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Weird News/Gist, World | 0 comments

Ed Sheeran is engaged to his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn. The Grammy-winning singer announced his engagement on Instagram this morning. Posting a photo of them both, he revealed they got engaged right before the new year. He said they are “very happy and in love” and that their “cats are chuffed as well”. Sheeran said last […]

