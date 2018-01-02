 2Face, Harrysong, Basket Mouth, I Go Dye, others thrill at I Go Save ‘Unusual’ show | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2Face, Harrysong, Basket Mouth, I Go Dye, others thrill at I Go Save ‘Unusual’ show

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Nigerian ace comedian,  Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, known by his stage name  I Go Save on January 6, 2018 threw the biggest comedy concert in Benin Edo State Nigeria, to usher in the New Year.

The event themed, ‘I Go Save Unusual ‘is considered one of the biggest entertainments gathering in Nigeria since the New Year.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

2face 

The sold out show had his colleagues in the comedy and music industry thrilling fun seekers who came out in their numbers to have unlimited fun.

From 2Face Idibia, to Harrysong, Basket Mouth, Akpororo, Bovi, Buchi, Maleke, Ogus Baba, et al, everyone did put up brilliant performances to the admiration of the audience.

For I Go Save, it was another record-breaking night, after successfully hosting the biggest comedy concert in Southern Nigeria.

Hausa language channel, Arewa 24, debuts on StarTimes

 

The post 2Face, Harrysong, Basket Mouth, I Go Dye, others thrill at I Go Save ‘Unusual’ show appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.