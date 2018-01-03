3 Dead, 6 Wounded In Fresh Taraba Attack

The Taraba State Police Command on Monday confirmed the death of three persons while no fewer than six others sustained injuries in another overnight attack in a community in the state.

It was gathered that Monday’s attack, which occurred barely a few days after about 24 people were killed in attacks on three Taraba communities, took place in Maisamari town in Sardauna Local Government Area of the state and was carried out by a suspected militia group.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jalingo, the state capital, the police spokesperson in the state, David Misal, said the incident took place during a cultural event called Nding-Chin.

The cultural event was said to be taking place in the area for the first time.

While stating that the place is now calm, Mr. Misal further disclosed that the command had deployed additional police officers to beef up security.

In his own narration, Godwin Sol, Acting Chairman of Sardauna Local Government Council, told NAN that the administration had earlier banned all cultural meetings and festivals because of the security situation in the area.

Mr. Sol, however, said he was surprised to learn that a group, which mobilised its kinsmen from surrounding villages, held a dance event in Maisamari against the council’s order.

He said security operatives were later mobilised to disperse the gathering.

The spokesman said due to the size of the crowd, a time frame within which to complete the exercise and disperse was given.

Mr. Sol said at the expiration of the time frame, instead of leaving the town as agreed, the group relocated to the house of one Yaya Ahmadun to continue with the dance which continued into the night.

“It was while this was going on that some unknown gunmen attacked the place and killed three persons and injured six others,” Mr. Sol said.

