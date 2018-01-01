 ‘3 killed, 6 Churches destroyed by Herdsmen attacks in Kaduna’ | Nigeria Today
‘3 killed, 6 Churches destroyed by Herdsmen attacks in Kaduna’

PRESIDENT of United Church of Christ in Nigeria (UCCN)HEKAN, Rev. Amos G. Kiri has revealed that three members of his church were killed and about six churches destroyed by Fulani herdsmen in kaduna State. Rev. Kiri, in company of five others, lamented that the attacks which occurred between April and November 2017, affected their churches […]

