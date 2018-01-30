30 Abia State Shoemakers in China For Training

30 shoemakers are presently in China for training. The training is supported by Abia state government. They will be in China for 30 days to promote the locally made Aba shoe products.

This is the first set out of 100 shoemakers that will be trained by Abia State Government. It was confirmed that they will be trained at Chengdu Zaproma Shoe Company in China.

Governor of Abia State Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu charged the students to be of good conduct, take in each and every progression and bring back the information for others to learn.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

