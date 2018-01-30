30 Billion Gang! DMW stars Davido, Mayorkun, Dremo, Peruzzi, Yonda have a Music Video on the way

The DMW squad ended 2017 on a high note with numerous hit tracks and sold-out concerts for Mayorkun and Davido. They’re evidently not stopping with the aim of taking 2018 by storm. The crew have shot a music video for their forthcoming single (title unknown). The video was shot by Director Q and he also […]

The post 30 Billion Gang! DMW stars Davido, Mayorkun, Dremo, Peruzzi, Yonda have a Music Video on the way appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

