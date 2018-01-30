30 Powerful quotes on happiness to inspire your day

When things look bad and situation look worse, it is good to remind ourselves of what is truly important in life.

Today, i would like to share 30 powerful quotes on happiness to help motivate you to greatness.

Be happy for this moment. This moment is your life. – Omar Khayyam Today, give a stranger one of your smiles. It might be the only sunshine he sees all day. – H. Jackson Brown, Jr. The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate. – Oprah Winfrey If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or objects. – Albert Einstein Life is a journey, and if you fall in love with the journey, you will be in love forever. – Peter Hagerty Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present. – Jim Rohn If you look to others for fulfillment, you will never be fulfilled. If your happiness depends on money, you will never be happy with yourself. Be content with what you have; rejoice in the way things are. When you realize there is nothing lacking, the world belongs to you. – Lao Tzu The foolish man seeks happiness in the distance; the wise grows it under his feet. – James Openheim If you want happiness for an hour — take a nap.’

If you want happiness for a day — go fishing.

If you want happiness for a year — inherit a fortune.

If you want happiness for a lifetime — help someone else. –

Chinese Proverb Don’t rely on someone else for your happiness and self-worth. Only you can be responsible for that. If you can’t love and respect yourself – no one else will be able to make that happen. Accept who you are – completely; the good and the bad – and make changes as YOU see fit – not because you think someone else wants you to be different. –

Stacey Charter If you want to be happy, set a goal that commands your thoughts, liberates your energy, and inspires your hopes. – Andrew Carnegie When one door closes, another opens; but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened for us. – Alexander GrahamBell Happiness cannot be traveled to, owned, earned, worn or consumed. Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace, and gratitude.- Denis Waitley It isn’t what you have, or who you are, or where you are, or what you are doing that makes you happy or unhappy. It is what you think about – Dale Carnegie When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive – to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love. – Marcus Aurelius Happiness is the secret to all beauty. There is no beauty without happiness.- ChristianDior Happiness is not a station you arrive at, but a manner of traveling.- Margaret Lee Runbeck There is only one way to happiness and that is to cease worrying about things which are beyond the power of our will. – Epictetus We tend to forget that happiness doesn’t come as a result of getting something we don’t have, but rather of recognizing and appreciating what we do have. – Frederick Keonig It is not how much we have, but how much we enjoy, that makes us happy. – Charles Spurgeon Live with intention. Walk to the edge. Listen hard. Practice wellness. Play with abandon. Laugh. Choose with no regret. Do what you love. Live as if this is all there is.- Mary Anne Roadacher-Hershey Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own. – Robert A. Heinlein Happiness is not a goal…it’s a by-product of a life well lived. – Eleanor Roosevelt Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness, and the word happy would lose its meaning if it were not balanced by sadness. It is far better to take things as they come along with patience and equanimity.- Carl Jung Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony. – Mahatma Gandhi If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion. – Dalai Lama When one door of happiness closes, another opens, but often we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one that has been opened for us. – Helen Keller

28.Happiness is the experience of loving life. Being happy is being in love with that momentary experience. And love is looking at someone or even something and seeing the absolute best in him/her or it. Love is happiness with what you see. So love and happiness really are the same thing…just expressed differently. – Robert McPhillips

Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful. – Herman Cain Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions. – Dalai Lama

