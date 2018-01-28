3000 APC Members Decamp To PDP In Portharcourt, Rivers State – Photos
While about 5000 People Democratic Party, PDP members decamped to APC yesterday in Kano State, the reverse is the case in PortHarcourt – Rivers State.
Not less than 3000 Members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have decamped To the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ikwere Local Government Area, Port Harcourt – Rivers State.
More photos…..
