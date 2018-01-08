34 Ships Laden With Petroleum Products, Food Items, To Arrive Lagos Ports

Thirty four ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos from Jan. 8 to Jan. 30. The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria […]

The post 34 Ships Laden With Petroleum Products, Food Items, To Arrive Lagos Ports appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

