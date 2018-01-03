36 People Killed, 18 Injured After Bus Collided With Truck On Highway In Kenya – Graphic Photos

Ghastly motor accident destroys lives in Kenya’a Capital, Nairobi. According to reports, at least 36 people have been confirmed dead after a Nairobi-bound bus collided with a truck at Migaa along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway on Sunday, December 31, 2017.

Among the dead include the driver of the truck and his loader while 28 bodies were retrieved from the ill-fated bus. 17 other people were seriously injured in the crash which occurred at around 3.30am.

Confirming the incident, Rift Valley Traffic Enforcement Officer Zero Arome said the speeding bus which was travelling from Busia was being driven on the wrong lane when it collided with the truck head on.

The injured people have been rushed to Molo Sub-County Hospital and the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Thirty people were confirmed dead at the scene while another four succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Among the four who died in hospital were three children aged two months, two years and 10 years and one adult aged 35 years.

See more photos below:








