360Fresh: Horlarswagg – Hot Nigga

Horlarswagg starts 2018 in a unique style with this new single titled Hot N*gga. The Kristal record signed artist is known for shutting down shows with his captivating performances.

He has been celebrated in the western part of Nigeria and still making waves to be celebrated in the whole nation and worldwide.

The fast rising talented Horlarswagg shows more of his versatility by droping this new rap joint. Horlarswagg promises to continue dishing out tunes back to back to creating a niche for himself in the industry. Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Hot-Nigga.mp3

