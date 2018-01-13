360Hawt: Ycee ft. Eugy – Say Bye Bye

Tinny Entertainment headlining act – Ycee had a banner year in 2017 with the release of hit single – “Juice” and his “First Wave” EP. He begins 2018 by headlining his concert in London and following that up with the release of a spanking new single.

Produced by UK based producers – Team Salut, the single “Say Bye Bye” features UK based Ghanaian rapper – Eugy.

Enjoy below:



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Ycee-ft.-Eugy-–-Say-Bye-Bye.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Hawt: Ycee ft. Eugy – Say Bye Bye appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

