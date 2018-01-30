360Recommends: Gbasky – Gradually

Sequel to the 2017 Release of his debut EP titled “Phenomenal EP” which did an impressive +9000 listens on Boomplay Music – the most interactive and effective music platform in Nigeria, the songwriter, performing and recording artist Adepoju Adeyinka Oluwabusayo professionally known as “Gbasky”, begins 2018 on a high note with the release of a new single titled “Gradually” which did more than 200 pre-orders in less than a week on Boomplay Music. The single was co-produced by Sheed Kordys of The Sarz Academy with Guitar rift by Stringzys.

“Gradually” is a slow tempo love song on which he glorifies and expresses his attraction towards his lady. No perfect time to release this song as the season of love is around the corner.

2018 promises to be a busy year for him as he intends to keep releasing singles and most probably a new EP.

Enjoy good music and follow him on Twitter via @Gbasky_ and Instagram via @gbasky_

