#360TvSeries: Showtime Reveals Premiere Dates For Billions Season Three, I’m Dying Up Here & The Affair

Premiere dates for three of Showtime’s top shows- Billions,’ ‘I’m Dying Up Here’ & ‘The Affair- were announced today at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour

First up, the Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti-starring Billions will return for its third season on Sunday, March 25, at 10 p.m. ET.

The sophomore season of Jim Carrey’s standup dramedy, I’m Dying Up Here, is set to bow on Sunday, May 6, at 10 p.m. ET.

The Affair, which stars Dominic West and Ruth Wilson, will return Sunday, June 17, at 9 p.m. ET. Showtime also released new info on the fourth season — which will introduce a handful of new characters played by Sanaa Lathan, Ramon Rodriguez, Russell Hornsby, Christopher Meyer, Amy Irving, and Phoebe Tonkin — and revealed that there will likely be a fifth season.

“My expectation is it’s a five-season show, so there will be one more season after this,” Showtime CEO David Nevins said. “That’s the likely scenario. I think they’re doing some interesting things this year, and I’m excited to put it out.”

The post #360TvSeries: Showtime Reveals Premiere Dates For Billions Season Three, I’m Dying Up Here & The Affair appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

