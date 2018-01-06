#360TvSeries: The Gifted Renewed For Season Two At Fox

Fox has renewed The Gifted, its family adventure series set in Marvel’s X-Men universe, for a second season. The announcement was made during Fox’s portion of the winter TCA press tour.

The Gifted follows a former suburban couple, Reed and Caitlin Strucker (Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker), whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children (Natalie Alyn Lind, Percy Hynes White) possess mutant powers, forcing the family to go on the run and align with the mutant underground that Reed formerly hunted. The series also stars Sean Teale (Eclipse/Marcos Diaz), Jamie Chung (Blink/Clarice Fong), Coby Bell (Jace Turner), Emma Dumont (Polaris/Lorna Dane), and Blair Redford (Thunderbird/John Proudstar).

The renewal news comes ahead of the two-hour season 1 finale, slated to air Monday, Jan. 15, which finds Mutant HQ under attack, putting relationships and alliances to the test.

We expect The Gifted Season 2 to arrive in time for the Fall 2018 season, so late September or early October seem likely.: Th

The post #360TvSeries: The Gifted Renewed For Season Two At Fox appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

