#360TvSeries: Young Sheldon Renewed For Season Two

CBS has renewed Young Sheldon for Season 2, the Big Bang Theory spin-off starring Iain Armitage as the precocious lil’ genius and Jim Parsons as the disembodied voice of his thirtysomething self.

The early pickup comes just 10 episodes into the debut season.

Young Sheldon currently stands as TV’s No. 1 new comedy (and second overall) and ranks third among all scripted series in the demo (only behind Bang and This Is Us).

Young Sheldon has made a huge impact on our schedule in the short time it’s been on the air,” Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “While the show’s DNA is clearly rooted in The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon has staked out its own place in the TV universe with a unique creative tone, brilliant writing and a gifted multi-generational cast. We can’t wait to see [executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak]’s vision for how the Cooper family deals with Sheldon growing a year older… and smarter.”

CBS is more than willing to continue investing in the universe of The Big Bang Theory. In March of 2017, the show was renewed until for 2 more seasons, meaning it will be on air for at least twelve seasons.

