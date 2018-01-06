#360TvSeries: Your Favorite Childhood Cartoon Series “Animaniacs” Is Coming Back

Your favourite childhood cartoon series Animaniacs has been revived and is coming to Hulu

Hulu, Amblin Television, and Warner Bros. Animation are partnering for a rebooted version of the classic cartoon series, which has scored a two-season, straight-to-series commitment at the streaming service.

The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister, Dot — three inseparable, irascible siblings — have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. They have been locked away in the Warner Bros. water tower for a very long time, but they have found a way to escape. And escape they do — every day! Causing chaos and comic confusion, Yakko, Wakko and Dot run loose in the city, turning the world into their personal playground. And fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to make appearances in each episode.

Animaniacs originally aired from 1993 to 1998, premiering on the late Fox Kids before relocating to the also-late Kids’ WB.

Steven Spielberg will return to executive-produce, along with Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Digital Series, and Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, Co-Presidents of Amblin Television.

In addition to announcing the new series, Hulu and Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution also inked a new pact that makes Hulu the exclusive streaming home to the complete library of all 99 episodes of the original series, as well as spinoff series “Pinky and the Brain,” “Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain,” and the complete “Tiny Toon Adventures” collection.

“I am so pleased and proud that ‘Animaniacs’ will have a home at Hulu,” Spielberg said. “Together with Warner Bros., we look to bring new audiences and longtime fans into this wild world of Yakko, Wakko, and Dot. I am also excited that the full library of ‘Animaniacs’ and ‘Tiny Toon Adventures’ episodes are included in the deal.”

