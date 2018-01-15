37 Years Old Business Woman Nabbed For Impersonating The First Lady, Aisha Buhari (Photos)

The FCT Police Command has arrested a 37-year-old single mother of four, Aisha Bello pictured above, for impersonating President Buhari’s wife, Aisha Buhari. The FCT police commissioner, CP Sadiq Bello, who paraded the suspect before newsmen, said she used Mrs Buhari’s name to solicit for contracts from members of the public who are mostly head […]

The post 37 Years Old Business Woman Nabbed For Impersonating The First Lady, Aisha Buhari (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

