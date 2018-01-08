 4 Schoolgirls Drown Whilst Gathering Firewood | Nigeria Today
4 Schoolgirls Drown Whilst Gathering Firewood

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

In Sakwaya village in Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State, 4 primary school girls were found drowned after an attempt to swim across a pond. DSP Abdu Jinjiri, Spokesman of the state Police Command, verified the incident saying in an interview on Saturday in Dutse: “The deceased were residents of Sakwaya village and gave […]

