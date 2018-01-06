40 Oman supporters injured in Gulf Cup celebration

About 40 football fans from Oman were injured on after a glass barrier broke during celebrations following the country’s Gulf Cup win over the United Arab Emirates.

Oman claimed the title for only the second time in the nation’s history with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win after the game had ended scoreless after 120 minutes, Friday night

The barrier at the Jaber International Stadium broke as Oman fans pressed against the glass during celebrations, with the team several metres below at pitch level.

The Kuwait Football Association said on its Twitter account ‘around 40 people’ had been hospitalised for minor injuries and posted videos of some of those involved after they had received treatment.

Wounded supporters were taken to the nearby Farwaniya Hospital to receive treatment following the incident at the 60,000-capacity stadium in Kuwait City.

Kuwait stepped in to host the keenly contested regional tournament at the last minute after diplomatic issues between original hosts Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain threatened this year’s competition.

Goalkeeper Faiyz Al Rashidi was the hero for Oman as he denied UAE’s Omar Abdul Rahman twice from the spot, once in normal time and once during the shoot-out.

Mohsin Al Khaldi then stepped up to score the winning penalty in the shootout sparking wild celebrations at the packed Jaber International stadium.

Oman are currently ranked 89th in the world and have previously won the Gulf Cup in 2009, when they hosted the tournament.

The current squad boasts one former Premier League player, veteran goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi, who played for Bolton, Wigan, Brighton and Reading in England.

Oman are managed by veteran coach Pim Verbeek who previously managed Australia and South Korea. He was formerly an assistant with UAE in 2005.

