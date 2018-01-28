 “40 People Have Been Convicted For Traffic Offences By Mobile Court In Anambra” – FRSC | Nigeria Today
“40 People Have Been Convicted For Traffic Offences By Mobile Court In Anambra” – FRSC

Posted on Jan 28, 2018

The Federal Road Safety Corps said on Sunday that at least 40 motorists were convicted for various traffic offences by a Mobile Court in Anambra.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Anambra state, Mr Sunday Ajayi made this claim while speaking to reporters with the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka, the state capital. He added that the convicts were given the option to pay fines depending on the nature of their offences. Ajayi, however, said that four persons were discharged and acquitted by the court.

“During the week we had a Mobile Court session in the command in line with our mandate to ensure full compliance with traffic rules. A total of 44 persons were prosecuted, 40 convicted for various offences and four of them were discharged and acquitted of any offences,” he said.

