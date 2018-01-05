4501 loaded petrol tankers vanish in December

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru said 4501 petrol trucks were simply untraceable, vanishing from the Nigerian radar, during the biting fuel supply crisis.

“Due to massive diversion, hoarding, panic buying and smuggling, coupled with the information that three Direct Sales Direct Purchase Consortia had rejected October cargoes, there was insinuation of a supply gap,” he said Thursday at an investigative public hearing by a Joint Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Petroleum Downstream, at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

Baru disclosed that during the period, NNPC could not track the movement of 4,501 trucks representing the quantity of the disappeared products.

According to him, the nation lost about 148,533,000 million litres of fuel to the suspected diversion during the December fuel crisis.

The NNPC GMD listed some of the key factors which were responsible for the crisis to include insufficient reserve, clearance speed, supply gap, diversion, hoarding, panic buying and smuggling.

He noted that prior to the crises, NNPC had 1.9 billion litres strategic reserve of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), which would have lasted for 53 days but that due to panic buying, diversion and hoarding, the Corporation was unable to cope with the daily nation consumption of 37 million litres of PMS, which led to the presence of long queues at petrol stations across the country.

He however said that NNPC took some urgent steps to resolve the scarcity which included but not limited to the immediate activation of war room, additional imports to increase days sufficiency, 24-hour operations in all NNPC Depots and mega stations; sustained media and stakeholders engagements; increased monitoring, surveillance and sanctions as well as production at Kaduna and Port Harcourt refineries put at 3 million daily.

Baru also used the opportunity to call on the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) to review the pricing template and landing cost.

He also asked the National Assembly to approve outstanding subsidy payments and debts to marketers.