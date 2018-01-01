 20210 Babies will Be Born Today in Nigeria, Says UNICEF – THISDAY Newspapers | Nigeria Today
20210 Babies will Be Born Today in Nigeria, Says UNICEF – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jan 1, 2018


20210 Babies will Be Born Today in Nigeria, Says UNICEF
THISDAY Newspapers
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed that 20,210 babies will be born today in Nigeria, adding unfortunately that half of them are unlikely to reach the year 2072. India, it has been estimated will have 69,070, followed by China
