490 Nigerians Return From Libya

About 490 Nigerians have returned from Libya on Sunday, January 7, 2017.

It is understood that the returnees are part of the first batch of over 3,000 persons that are expected to be evacuated to the country over a period of time.

The returnees arrived the Port Harcourt International Airport on Sunday with the aid of officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and displaced persons.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said this is the first time the Federal Government will be sending such a strong delegation to any country to canvass for the release of Nigerians held in what he described as “inhuman conditions.”

Over the past weeks, several batches of migrants have been voluntarily assisted back home after their failed attempts to cross over to Europe through Libya.

On the back of news of slave trading and the brutal experiences of some migrants, which is sparking global criticism, the government subsequently promised to do all it can to ensure that all Nigerian (illegal) migrants are brought back to the country.

The post 490 Nigerians Return From Libya appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

