5 Die, 13 Injured In Accident On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

No fewer than five people were yesterday confirmed dead in a multiple accident that occurred along Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Our correspondent gathered that the accident occurred at Ogere along the road at about 9.00 in the morning. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogun State Command Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe who confirmed the accident said […]

The post 5 Die, 13 Injured In Accident On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

