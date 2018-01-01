 5 Die, 13 Injured In Accident On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway | Nigeria Today
5 Die, 13 Injured In Accident On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Jan 1, 2018

No fewer than five people were yesterday confirmed dead in a multiple accident that occurred along Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Our correspondent gathered that the accident occurred at Ogere along the road at about 9.00 in the morning. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogun State Command Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe who confirmed the accident said […]

The post 5 Die, 13 Injured In Accident On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

