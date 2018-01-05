5 Gunmen Killed In Rivers Community As Sparks Fly Again

Following an incident where 17 people were killed in Rivers State in an early morning attack, 5 people have been shot dead by anonymous gunmen in Egbeda community in Emohua Local Government Area. A security man said a group of men tasked with protecting the community crawled through the bush to chase away the bandits. […]

The post 5 Gunmen Killed In Rivers Community As Sparks Fly Again appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

