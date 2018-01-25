 5 schoolgirls arrested in bid to find men who impregnated them – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

5 schoolgirls arrested in bid to find men who impregnated them – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

5 schoolgirls arrested in bid to find men who impregnated them
Information Nigeria
Five pregnant school girls in Tanzania have been arrested so law enforcement could interrogate them about the men who impregnated them, officials have said. The schoolgirls, whose names and ages were not disclosed, were arrested last week. They were
Police arrest five pregnant studentsThe Punch

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.