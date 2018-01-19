$500m Abacha Loot reportedly goes Missing

$500 million recovered from the slush accounts of Sani Abacha in foreign countries during the Goodluck Jonathan administration has disappeared, The Nation reports. The money was reportedly released to the Nigerian government after negotiations with foreign governments, the agreements including that the Nigerian government would employ the recovered funds in developments, including infrastructure such as roads, water, […]

The post $500m Abacha Loot reportedly goes Missing appeared first on BellaNaija.

