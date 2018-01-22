6 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2018 SAG Awards – E! Online
|
E! Online
|
6 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2018 SAG Awards
E! Online
The SAG Awards are a reliably insular affair, the statuettes given to actors by actors in a compact two hours that tend to offer few off-script surprises. Not everything went according to plan last night, such as when the teleprompter had to back up …
TV tonight: The actors get their say at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!