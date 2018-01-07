6 Dead as Fulani Herdsmen Launch Fresh Attack in Benue With AK47

A fresh attack by Fulani herdsmen on a Tiv community in Benue state has claimed six lives. A member of the community, Prince Cephas Hough said the herdsmen were armed with AK 47 rifles and stormed Tse- Kimbir settlement in the early hours of Saturday. “They went from house to house and robbed the inhabitants […]

