 60 Percent Of Eastern Nigerian Couples Infertile – Senior Gynaecologist | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

60 Percent Of Eastern Nigerian Couples Infertile – Senior Gynaecologist

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The President, Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON), Prof. Brian Adinma, has lamented the high level of infertility in the country. In an interview with Daily Sun, the senior gynaecologist said infertility had problem a big problem in Nigeria with prevalent rate between 15% and 60% depending on area. He said, “Infertility is […]

The post 60 Percent Of Eastern Nigerian Couples Infertile – Senior Gynaecologist appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.