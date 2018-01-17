60 varsity students get scholarships in Abia

By Anayo Okoli and Nwabueze Okonkwo

UMUAHIA — The Ochendo Foundation, has awarded scholarships to 60 indigent undergraduates from various Nigerian universities in the country.

The beneficiaries were drawn from the six council areas that make up Abia Central Senatorial District of Abia State to ensure that their poor background does not hinder their ambition to acquire sound education.

This was even as 20 junior and senior students of various Catholic Mission schools within the Archdiocese of Onitsha won different categories of prizes at the just-concluded Archbishop Valerian Okeke Science Competition, AVOSCO, in Onitsha, Anambra State.

However, the local governments from where the beneficiaries of the Ochendo Foundation Scheme were selected included Umuahia North and South, Isialangwa North and South as well as Ikwuano and Osisioma.

The lucky winners, including people living with disabilities, bring the number of undergraduates under the Ochendo Scholarship Scheme, to 180, so far.

Handing over cheques to the 60 beneficiaries last Monday in Umuahia, the founder of Ochendo Foundation and former governor of Abia State, representing Abia Central in the National Assembly, Senator Theodore Orji, urged them to be serious with their studies, in order to transform their lives for the better.

Orji explained that his Foundation believed in human development hence the decision to grant scholarships to select indigent students whose families would have ordinarily found it difficult to train them because of their poor financial background.

Senator Orji said that the selection committee was mandated to ensure that the beneficiaries were indigent but brilliant students, adding that he personally screened the list and later consulted with stakeholders from their communities to confirm the background of the students.

According to him, the foundation “wants to uplift the stage of our educational quest in Abia Central Senatorial District and it is based on the very important role education plays in the development of human beings that I have resolved to continue in my own little way to advance this noble cause for humanity.

“I equally pray that you follow my example and give one scholarship today; start at your level, a primary school pupil, an indigent boy or girl in the secondary school, just at your level. Join me, follow the example, you may even surpass me, God willing.” He equally urged his friends and every family to invest in education.

In his remarks, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who graced the ceremony, commended Senator Orji for instituting and sustaining the scholarship programme which he described as a “wonderful gesture and great relief for parents and guardians.

“There is no better way to empower anybody than to give him the capacity to fend for himself”, Ikpeazu said and asked the beneficiaries to take their studies serious, stressing that “to whom much is given, much is also expected. You should therefore be shining examples.”

Ikpeazu further told the beneficiaries that the only way to repay the good gesture was for them to excel in their studies and called on other well-to-do people in society to think of the less privileged among them.

One of the recipients, from Arongwa in Osisioma Council, Israel Uzoma expressed joy over the gesture and promised not to disappoint the senator and his family.

Meanwhile, those who won prizes from the senior secondary schools category in Anambra State, included Stanley Kelechi Ezeonyejiaku from Christ the King College, CKC, Onitsha with 92 per cent to emerge the overall winner, followed by Henry Ugbor from All Hallow’s Seminary, Onitsha and Kyrian Sochima Obikwelu with 84 per cent and 83 per cent each to emerge second and third respectively.

At the junior secondary schools level, Dominion Ikenna Iwobi from Trinity Secondary School, Onitsha came first with 83 percent, while John Bosco Nzube Nsofor from All Hallow’s Seminary, Onitsha and Emmanuela Chioma Adogu from St. Anthony of Padua High school, Nkpor scored 73 percent and 70 percent each to clinch second and third positions.

Some other students who scored high marks at individual levels were equally rewarded with N30,000, N10,000 and N5,000 prizes respectively, depending on their scores.

Presenting the prizes, the sponsor of the competition, Archbishop Okeke noted that every success had always come from hard work, adding that “good human dreams are achievable by dint of hard work, except the dream of becoming God because since there is only one God, God Himself will never allow anyone else to become God.”

He commended the classroom teachers of various schools for moulding the students up to their higher levels, adding that his vision was to give our children qualitative education so that they can become useful to themselves and the society at large.

In her remarks, Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha said that government would continue to partner with the missions for optimum results in educational development.

60 varsity students get scholarships in Abia appeared first on Vanguard News.

