 7.5m Nigerians jobless since 2016 – NBS – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

7.5m Nigerians jobless since 2016 – NBS – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

7.5m Nigerians jobless since 2016 – NBS
Vanguard
About 7.5 million Nigerians were doing nothing between January 2016 and December 30, 2017, the National Bureau of Statistics has revealed. Workers in a fertiliser plant : CBN unfolds Buhari's 10000 jobs per state. This was disclosed by NBS in its

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.