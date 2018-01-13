7 More Serial Entrepreneurs, Blockchain and Crypto Experts Join Viola.AI Advisory Board

(From Left to Right: Prakash Somosundram, Kenneth Tan, Alex Haxton, Peter Sin, Caleb Yap, Brian Condenanza, Gautam Seshadri)

SINGAPORE, 12 JAN 2018 – The world’s first A.I-driven Marketplace for Dating and Relationships, Viola.AI sets to revolutionize the current love industry, leveraging on blockchain technology.

With 13-years proven success record in the dating industry, the team behind Viola.AI promises to build the most successful and smartest A.I to create a global and borderless full loop solution from dating, courtship, relationship to marriage.

Viola.AI is an ever-improving, decentralized and secure A.I. Driven Marketplace for dating and relationships that gives data-driven advice, recommendations, concierge and matches to help singles and couples improve their relationships.

Today, Viola.AI announced the latest additions to their line-up of ICO Advisors, all come with a vast experience and diverse expertise, ranging from serial entrepreneurs, blockchain and investment specialists, to tech investors with huge network. This news is a real testament of the importance and value that Viola.AI brings to positively impact billions of people worldwide.

PRAKASH SOMOSUNDRAM

Serial Entrepreneur, Fintech Influencer, Singapore Government Advisor

Prakash is a leading digital entrepreneur who founded Yolk, a digital agency that served clients like Lenovo, Microsoft, Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and the Arts. Yolk was acquired by WPP in 2011. He also listed another company TMG on Nasdaq First North. He is highly ranked as an influencer in the fintech space in Asia. In 2016 he was recognized at the Singapore Indian Business Leaders (SIBL) awards.

KENNETH TAN

Co-Founder, FundYourselfNow and Blockchain Writer

Co-founder at FundYourselfNow, a Singapore-based crypto-currency crowdfunding platform, Kenneth is a thought leader and active writer in the blockchain space and has been featured in multiple news organizations such as Business Times Singapore, Zerohedge and other major crypto publications. He has over 10 years of experience in helping start-ups and businesses successfully build their products.

ALEX HAXTON

Cryptocurrency Advocate and Blockchain Consultant

Alex Haxton was an early adopter of Bitcoin in 2012. He began trading and investing in Bitcoin while being a cryptocurrency advocate on social media. Since then, he has become a cryptocurrency and blockchain consultant and advisor to companies seeking to embrace the blockchain and cryptocurrency sphere.

PETER SIN

Co-Founder, Singapore Bitcoin Club

Peter serves as the Co-Head of Digital Currency Sub Committee of Singapore Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Industry Association (ACCESS) and the Co-Founder of Singapore Bitcoin Club, Singapore’s largest cryptocurrency trading educational community. He is a frequent speaker and panelist on forums and seminars on cryptocurrencies. Peter is an experienced financial professional in Singapore’s leading financial advisory firm, advising corporate and individual clients on risk management solutions.

CALEB YAP

Co-Founder, Singapore Bitcoin Club

Caleb is one of the Co-Founder of Singapore Bitcoin Club, Singapore’s largest cryptocurrency trading educational community. He regularly conducts educational workshops and seminars on cryptocurrencies. His views on different investment strategies and different aspects of cryptocurrency are highly valued by the local community. On top of that, he is also an experienced real estate consultant with one of the largest property agency in Singapore.

BRIAN CONDENANZA

Internet Entrepreneur, ICO Advisor, Blockchain, Crypto and Bitcoin Enthusiast

One of the most successful and influential young entrepreneurs, Brian is an early investor of Bitcoin and a passionate cryptocurrency and blockchain advocate who has amassed over 1 million followers on Twitter where he shares future promising ICOs and helps companies connect with their audience.

GAUTAM SESHADRI

Entrepreneur, Angel Investor, Tech Advisors

With nearly 15 years of experience in Investment banking, corporate strategy, entrepreneurship and venture capital, Gautam is a Co-founder of ZPX, a leading Singapore-headquartered investment & advisory firm in the private technology space. He is an occasional angel investor and serves as Advisor to several tech start-ups including Blowhorn, India’s leading intra-city logistics company.

“We are so excited to have our new advisors on board Viola.AI. We are confident that the team will benefit greatly from their expertise, which will be vital to ensure the success of our project. Their skills and presence in the team will equip us to deliver the best possible ICO in our mission to build the world’s first AI-driven marketplace for dating and relationships. We are humbled by their confidence, encouragement and valuable advice as we scale our project up to the next level,” said Jamie Lee, Co-Founder and Head of Business Development of Viola.AI.

The 7 new Advisors will join the 6 other outstanding profiles in Viola.AI Advisory board, which consists of:

Phillippe Rodriguez, President of Bitcoin Association in France and founder of Avolta Partner

Michael Reece, Blockchain entrepreneur and Co-Founder of NicheAdNetwork

Bruno Vanryb, Serial Entrepreneur who founded Avanquest, a listed and global software publisher

Hong Ting Wong, early adopter of cryptocurrencies, a serial entrepreneur, founder & CEO of Botbot.AI and 2359 Media

Lisa Clampitt, Founder and President of Matchmaking Institute in New York

Dato Larry Gan Nyap Liou, Managing Partner at Accenture for 16 years, invested and worked with innovative technologies

“Each of our Advisor brings something different to the table. They have been instrumental in our growth so far, and have given us tremendous value through their experience. We are humbled and excited to know that each of our esteemed advisors believe in Viola.AI and we look forward to achieving greater heights together in this project,” Jamie concluded.

About Viola.AI

Viola.AI is an ever-improving, decentralized and secure A.I. Driven Marketplace that gives data-driven advice, recommendations, concierge and matches to helps singles to be effective and efficient in finding love while also helping couples to sustain and better their relationships with their significant other.

The post 7 More Serial Entrepreneurs, Blockchain and Crypto Experts Join Viola.AI Advisory Board appeared first on NewsBTC.

