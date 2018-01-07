7 policemen, 2 soldiers lost to Numan crisis in Adamawa- Commander
The Brigade Commander, 23rd Amour Brigade Yola, Brig. Gen. Bello Mohammed said that seven policemen and two soldiers lost their lives within the past two months as a result of Numan sectarian crisis involving herdsmen and farmers.
